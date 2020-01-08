|
Thomas S. Ridout, 75, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, at home with his loving wife by his side.
He was born in Nanticoke on April 17, 1944, and was the son of the late Samuel and Jeanette Smith Ridout.
Thomas was a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era as an LPN and later at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp. He was a member of the Harveys Lake American Legion, Harveys Lake Rod and Gun Club, Back Mountain Model Train Club and St. Paul's Lutheran Church.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Karen Ridout.
Thomas is survived by his wife of 52 years, the former Catherine Thomas; daughters, Beth Ridout, San Francisco, Calif.; and Alyson Wood and her husband, Dr. David Wood; Harveys Lake; grandchildren, Noah, Lily and Colin Wood, all at home.
A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday in St. Paul's Lutheran Church, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, with the Rev. Charles Grube officiating.
Arrangements are by Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to St. Paul's Building Fund, 474 Yalick Road, Dallas, PA 18612.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 8, 2020