Thomas S. Youngblood of Palmyra, N.J., passed away unexpectedly early Friday morning, Feb. 28, 2020, in Pennsylvania Hospital, Philadelphia, from complications arising from a lung disease.
Born March 2, 1979, in Wilkes-Barre, Tom was a son of Thomas W. and Frances Jasiulewicz Youngblood of Wilkes-Barre.
Tom attended the former Holy Saviour School and was a 1997 graduate of Wilkes-Barre Area Coughlin High School. Tom earned a master's degree of physical therapy from Philadelphia College of Pharmacy and Science (now University of the Sciences) in 2002.
Tom met Rebecca (Becky) Bentzel of Riverton, N.J., while both were students at the college. They married in May 2005 and subsequently became the proud and loving parents of William, Benjamin and Elizabeth in December 2013. They had previously resided for a number of years in West Whiteland Twp.
Tom had worked as a physical therapist at several locations, including Lansdale Hospital, Bryn Mawr Rehab Hospital, Malvern, and most recently at Temple Episcopal Hospital, Philadelphia.
Growing up in the Parsons neighborhood of Wilkes-Barre, Tom participated in youth baseball and soccer, high school golf and scouting. Tom served as a Parsons Little League coach and spent summers as a lifeguard when there was a pool at Coal Street Park.
Tom was active in Palmyra, volunteering as a youth coach for their T-ball and soccer programs. Tom enjoyed playing piano and guitar, Springsteen concerts, Phillies games, and spending a little bit of summer at the Jersey shore. And, best of all, playtime with the kids.
Tom was courageous in fighting his lung problems of the past year and always maintained a positive and optimistic outlook. His primary motivation was to be the best he could for Becky, Will, Ben and Elizabeth. He also thrived on helping his patients to be the best they could be. He wasn't planning to complete another Philadelphia Marathon with Becky or his friends, but was looking forward to a little more golf and a lot more time being a dad.
Tom was preceded in death by his paternal grandparents, Thomas R. and Mary Youngblood; maternal grandparents, Frank and Anastasia Jasiulewicz; and his special aunt, Helen Jasiulewicz.
Along with his parents, wife, and children, Tom is survived by his brother, Steven and wife, Jessica Baker Youngblood, Hatboro; aunts and uncles, Ruth and Wayne Becker, York; Bernard and Sharon Youngblood, Kingston; Nancy and Michael Kelly, Luzerne; and Frank and Valerie Jasiulewicz, Coatesville; father-in-law, Bradford Bentzel and wife Wendy, Cinnaminson, N.J.; sister-in-law, Jennifer Paskiewicz and husband, Raymond and daughter Anna, Tom's niece, Riverton, N.J.; and sister-in-law, Deborah Bentzel, Philadelphia. Tom is also survived by cousins, Brian Becker and his wife, Natalie and children, Casey and Rebecca, York; Andrea Mascocchi and her husband, Christopher and children Landon and Nathan, Greencastle; and Nina Jasiulewicz, Coatesville.
A visitation for Tom will be held from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Wednesday followed by a memorial service at 12:30 p.m., both in Bethany Lutheran Church, 617 Morgan Ave., Palmyra, N.J.
Interment will follow in Lakeview Memorial Park, 1300 state Route 130N, Cinnaminson, N.J.
Arrangements are being made by Weber Funeral Home, 112 Broad St., Riverton, N.J..
Donations in Tom's memory may be made to the at .
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 2, 2020