Thomas Paul Stager, 69, of Port St. Lucie, Fla., formerly of Jackson Twp., passed away unexpectedly, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019, in Port St. Lucie, Fla.
Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Joseph and Margaret Matronich Stager and was a graduate of Lake-Lehman High School, Class of 1968, and Penn State University with a degree in horticulture.
Thomas was in Floriculture Farming in Woodstown, N.J., with his own 20-acre greenhouse farm.
After his retirement, he was involved with antiques, buying and selling and refurbishing.
Tom was also a diehard Eagles fan. He enjoyed people and making them laugh!
He loved his annual trip with family to Crystal Lake in Canada.
He is survived by a son, Thomas P. Stager Jr. and his wife, Erica; and a daughter, Molly Stager; grandson, Thomas P. Stager III; brother, Joseph Stager and his wife, Sally; a nt, Marion Larson and several cousins.
A memorial service was held privately at the convenience of the family in Port St Lucie. Local arrangements are under the direction of Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 29, 2019