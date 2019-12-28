|
Thomas W. Martin, 73, of Hanover Twp., passed away Monday, Dec. 23, 2019, in Temple University Hospital, Philadelphia.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Aug. 3, 1946, he was a son of the late James Martin and Jessie Gillespie Witalis. Thomas was of the Protestant faith. He was an avid golfer and loved watching sports, especially football.
He was a member of the Steel Workers of America and prior to retiring, was employed by Bertels Can Company.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Beverly Jean Martin.
Surviving are his former wife, Linda LeBaron Martin; his son, Thomas "Max" Martin and his wife, Candice; daughters, Heather A. Martin and her husband, Brian Yakimowicz; Holly Martin; grandchildren Luke and Madeline; a brother, James "Cy" Martin and his wife, Loretta; several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. Monday from Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral & Cremation Services, Inc., 465 S. Main St., Wilkes-Barre. The Rev. Carol E. Coleman will officiate. Friends may call Monday from 4 p.m. to service time.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 28, 2019