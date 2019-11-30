|
Thomas Zaykoski, 77, of Nanticoke, passed away unexpectedly Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital with his loving family at his side.
He was born in Nanticoke on March 6, 1942, the son of the late Charles and Sophie Suszek Zaykoski and was a graduate of St. Mary's Parochial School and Nanticoke High School Class of 1959.
A registered Army veteran, he actively served from May 1960 to May 1963. He was honorably discharged with a specialist four rank, E-4, with a Good Conduct Medal. He received basic and AIT training at Fort Dix, N.J. and completed his military term working in the Pentagon while living at Fort Myers South Post, which was removed and converted into part of the Arlington National Cemetery.
He was an altar boy and lifelong parishioner of St. Mary's Church, Nanticoke, and later St. Faustina.
He was a member of St. Mary's Holy Name Society and Knights of Columbus Council 913 as a third degree knight, Polish Falcons Nest 91, Telephone Pioneers of America serving as a union member, steward and teller of election for Communication Workers of America 13000.
In addition, Tom coached St. Mary's boys basketball team (third to eighth grade) in Knights of Columbus Basketball League, Nanticoke. During this time, he shaped young athletes who achieved successful futures in Nanticoke athletics.
Some of his greatest enjoyments were spending time with his grandchildren and extended family throughout their sporting events and special occasions.
Tom worked at his father's automotive repair business, Chuck's Garage; Lyons & Carnahan, Wilkes-Barre, Dana Perfume, Mountain Top; and ARA, Hanover Twp., finishing his career as a cable splicer at Bell of Pennsylvania and then Verizon for 32 years until retirement.
He was preceded in death by his father, Charles; his mother, Sophie; and brother, Carl.
Surviving are his beloved wife of 56 years, the former Joan Tryba; sons, Thomas Zaykoski and his wife, Terri; David Zaykoski and his wife, Connie; grandchildren, Ashley, Tyler, Jesse and Sydney; brother, Anthony and his wife, Judy; numerous nephews, nieces, and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Tom's memory may be made to the or American Diabetes Association.
A funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. Monday in St. Faustina Parish, main site, Hanover St., Nanticoke. Friends may call from 9 a.m. to service time.
Funeral arrangements are from Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home Inc., 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 30, 2019