Timothy C. Connors Jr., 84, of Pittston, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home.
He was born in Jenkins Twp. on Oct. 23, 1935, and was the son of the late Timothy Sr. and Mary Horan Connors.
Tim was a member of St. John The Evangelist Church, Pittston. He was a graduate of Pittston High School. He worked many years for RCA, Dunmore, and retired from Boscov's Department Store, Scranton.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his longtime partner and companion, Frank B. Maxotto; and his twin sister, Joan Connors-Markert; also his brothers, Don Connors, Joseph Connors and James Connors; and his sister, Rose Connors Fee.
Tim lived the last of his life comfortably cared for by his nieces, Maureen Olisewski Markert; and Donna Kacz Marczuk Markert. He also had the comfort of the following nieces and nephews, Patrick Connors; Thomas Fee; Thresea Fee; Kevin Fee; Greg Markert; Brian Markert; and James Markert. Tim also had the love of numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
Due to the current social guidelines and concern for community health there will not be a service at this time. A celebration of Tim's life will be held at a later date. The family simply asks that you please keep Tim in your prayers.
Arrangements are under care of Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.
Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 5, 2020