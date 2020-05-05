Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc.
255 McAlpine St.
Duryea, PA 18642
570-457-4387
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Connors
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy C. Connors Jr.

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy C. Connors Jr. Obituary
Timothy C. Connors Jr., 84, of Pittston, passed away Friday, May 1, 2020, at his home.

He was born in Jenkins Twp. on Oct. 23, 1935, and was the son of the late Timothy Sr. and Mary Horan Connors.

Tim was a member of St. John The Evangelist Church, Pittston. He was a graduate of Pittston High School. He worked many years for RCA, Dunmore, and retired from Boscov's Department Store, Scranton.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his longtime partner and companion, Frank B. Maxotto; and his twin sister, Joan Connors-Markert; also his brothers, Don Connors, Joseph Connors and James Connors; and his sister, Rose Connors Fee.

Tim lived the last of his life comfortably cared for by his nieces, Maureen Olisewski Markert; and Donna Kacz Marczuk Markert. He also had the comfort of the following nieces and nephews, Patrick Connors; Thomas Fee; Thresea Fee; Kevin Fee; Greg Markert; Brian Markert; and James Markert. Tim also had the love of numerous great-nieces and great-nephews and great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.

Due to the current social guidelines and concern for community health there will not be a service at this time. A celebration of Tim's life will be held at a later date. The family simply asks that you please keep Tim in your prayers.

Arrangements are under care of Kiesinger Funeral Services Inc., 255 McAlpine St., Duryea.

Condolences may be made to www.kiesingerfuneralservices.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -