Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc.
2386 SR 118
Hunlock Creek, PA 18621
(570) 477-2500
Timothy C. Hillman


1974 - 2020
Timothy C. Hillman Obituary
Timothy C. Hillman, 46, of Wyoming, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, as a result of a motor vehicle accident.

He was born in Baltimore, Md., on Jan. 15, 1974, and was the son of Dorothy Harrington Hillman, of Dallas, and the late Ronald Hillman.

Tim graduated from Mount St. Joseph, Baltimore, Md., and attended Luzerne County Community College. He was employed as a network specialist for various companies in the area and was an avid fisherman.

In addition to his mother, Tim is survived by daughter, Cheyanna Hillman, Dallas.

A graveside service will be held at a later date.

Arrangements are from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek.

Condolences can be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 3, 2020
