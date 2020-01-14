|
Timothy E. Baldwin, 69, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
He was born in Elmira, N.Y., on April 11, 1950, and was the son of the late Walter and Beverly Henry Baldwin.
Timothy graduated from Horseheads High School and served in the U.S. Army during the Vietnam era. He enjoyed cooking and spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brother, Sonny Baldwin; and sister, Linda Baldwin.
Timothy is survived by companion, Christine May; sons, Sean Baldwin and his wife, Katiuscia, Ontario, N.Y.; Robert Baldwin and his wife, Carla, North Carolina; daughter, Lisa Dickens and her husband, Albert, Savannah, N.Y.; sister, Jane Roff; grandchildren, Joseph Baldwin; Nadia Gleffe; and Mikala Dickens.
A prayer service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday from Curtis L. Swanson Funeral Home Inc., state Routes 29 and 118, Pikes Creek, with the Rev. Alex Roche of Our Lady of Mount Carmel Church officiating.
Visitation will be from 5 to 6 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the ALS Association Gift Processing Center, PO Box 37022, Boone, IA 50037-0022.
Condolences can be made to clswansonfuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 14, 2020