BETZ-JASTREMSKI FUNERAL HOME,INC. - LUZERNE
568 BENNETT ST. LUZERNE
Luzerne, PA 18709
(570) 287-0293
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Timothy J. Bogdonovitch Obituary
Timothy J. Bogdonovitch, 61, of Luzerne, passed away Sunday, Sept. 8, 2019, in Post and Acute Medical, Wilkes-Barre.

Born in Kingston, he was the son of the late Edward and Sophie Halat Bogdonovitch.

Prior to his retirement, he was employed by Schott Optical for 28 years. He had a great passion for the outdoors, from trout season, archery, deer season and everything in-between.

One of his favorite pastimes was word search. He was very quick wit and always had a great one liner for you. He took great pride in his garlic patch, which he planted faithfully for decades, harvesting the best garlic around. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

He is survived by his brother, Edward Bogdonovitch.

Family and friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at Betz-Jastremski Funeral Home Inc., 568 Bennett St., Luzerne. Interment will be held Friday in Memorial Shrine Burial Park, Wyoming.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 10, 2019
