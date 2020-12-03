Home

Earl W Lohman Funeral Home
14 W Green St
Nanticoke, PA 18634
(570) 735-5533
Timothy N. Tischler


1969 - 2020
Timothy N. Tischler Obituary

Timothy N. Tischler, 51, of High Street, Nanticoke, passed away Thursday, Nov. 26, 2020, at his home.

Born in Nanticoke on May 5, 1969, he was the son of the late Donald Tischler and Carol Litchkowski.

Tim was a member of St. Faustina Parish, Nanticoke, and the Honey Pot Vol. Fire Co.

He had been employed as an electrician for most of his life.

He was preceded in death by his father, Donald.

Surviving, in addition to his mother, are daughter, Madison Tischler; sisters, Cheryl Krieger and husband, Tom; Donna Kalinay and husband, Jim; Tina Kalinay and husband, James; nieces and nephew; and a great-nephew.

Private funeral services are being handled by Earl W. Lohman Funeral Home Inc., 14 W. Green St., Nanticoke.


