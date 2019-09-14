Home

McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
570-474-6541
Calling hours
Wednesday, Sep. 18, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
McCune Funeral Service - Mountain Top
80 Mountain Blvd South
Mountain Top, PA 18707
Timothy Ryan Foster Obituary
Timothy Ryan Foster, 40, of Mountain Top, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his residence.

Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Kenneth R. and Betsy Lynn Foster of White Haven. Preceding him in death was his infant sister, Victoria Foster.

Surviving in addition to his parents are his brothers, Kenneth R. Foster, DMD, Mountain Top; and William P. Foster, Florida; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday from McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 14, 2019
