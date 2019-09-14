|
Timothy Ryan Foster, 40, of Mountain Top, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 11, 2019, at his residence.
Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of Kenneth R. and Betsy Lynn Foster of White Haven. Preceding him in death was his infant sister, Victoria Foster.
Surviving in addition to his parents are his brothers, Kenneth R. Foster, DMD, Mountain Top; and William P. Foster, Florida; and several aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday from McCune Funeral Home, 80 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 14, 2019