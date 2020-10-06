Home

POWERED BY

Services
Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation
436 S Mountain Blvd
Mountain Top, PA 18707
(570) 474-9800
Resources
More Obituaries for Tina Pagarelski
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tina M. Pagarelski

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tina M. Pagarelski Obituary

Tina M. Pagarelski, 47, of Mountain Top, passed away Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.

Born in Brooklyn, she was the daughter of Thomas and Janie Marie Szczecinski Lodato, of Hanover Twp. She was a graduate of Hanover High School and earned her associate degree from Luzerne County Community College. She was a member of St. Jude's Church; was a coach for Mountain Top Jr. Comets Cheerleading and was active with the Fairview PTA. She worked for several years as a pre-school instructor at The Children's Ark.

In addition to her parents, she is survived by her husband of 21 years, Joseph J. Pagarelski; daughters, Miranda, Regina and Antonia; sister, Heather Lodato, Hanover Twp.; brother, Thomas Lodato, Parkersburg, W.Va.; and nieces and nephews.

Funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Friday from Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.

Friends are invited to join the family for a visitation from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday and from 10 a.m. until time of service Friday.

Visit www.MountainTopFH.com for additional information.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tina's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -