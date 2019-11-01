|
Tina Marie Stancavage, 54, of Luzerne, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
She was born in Kingston, the daughter of the late Fred and Jean Hankey Brown. She was formerly employed by Wilkes University for 20 years. Tina loved her family and especially enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren.
Besides her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Fred Brown.
Tina is survived by her husband, Andrew Stancavage; daughters, Tricia and her husband, Joe Gesek, Plymouth; and Amy Stancavage and her fiancé, Robert Derby, Sweet Valley; son, Andrew Stancavage Jr., Luzerne; grandchildren, Amber, Ashlee, and Joseph Gesek; and Anderson and Madison Derby; sisters, Donna Bradford and Sherry Voitek; and brother, Shawn Brown.
Private funeral services will be private and held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 1, 2019