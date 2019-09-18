|
|
Tony M. Aquilina, 90, of Dupont, passed away Monday, Sept. 16, 2019, at Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp.
Born in Pittston on Jan. 3, 1929, he was the son of the late Michael Aquilina and Nellie Amico Aquilina.
He was a graduate of Pittston High School and Machine Shop Trade School in West Wyoming.
He served in the U.S. Army during the Korean conflict. Tony retired from Schott Optical after 37 years of service. He was a member of the Serradifalco Society and the Big Band Society. He was a Penn State football and New York Yankees baseball fan.
He was a perfectionist. He was an avid photographer and enjoyed the outdoors especially hunting and gardening. He was a great cook and an honest, hard-working man. He was a war history enthusiast. Tony was a loving husband and father and will be greatly missed.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by siblings, Samuel, Sarah, Angeline, Charles, Mary, Cataldo and Joseph.
Surviving are his wife of 64 years, Margaret Nardone Aquilina; daughter, Annette Aquilina Sporer and her husband, Paul, Spring Brook; son, Mark Aquilina, Dupont; brother, Vincent Aquilina and JoAnn, Pittston; sister, Josephine Amico, Allentown; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A special thank you to Dr. Charles Manganiello for the many years he took care of Tony as well as to Homebound Health Care, Dallas, Wesley Village Rehabilitation Unit, Anderson Building, and the nurses and aides of the west unit in the Tippet Building.
Funeral services will be held at 9:45 a.m. Thursday from Adonizio Funeral Home LLC, 251 William St., Pittston, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Joseph Marello Parish, 237 William St., Pittston.
Interment will be in Denison Cemetery, Swoyersville.
Friends may call from 8:30 to 9:45 a.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, St. Ann's Basilica or to Luzerne County SPCA.
To leave a condolence, visit Mr. Aquilina's obituary at www.adoniziofuneralhome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 18, 2019