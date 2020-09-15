Home

POWERED BY

Services
George A Strish Inc Funeral Home
105 N Main St
Ashley, PA 18706
(570) 822-8575
Resources
More Obituaries for Tony Nguyen
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Tony V. Nguyen

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Tony V. Nguyen Obituary

Tony V. Nguyen, 69, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, in the Residential Hospice Inpatient Unit at Wilkes-Barre General.

Born in Thu Duc, Vietnam, he was the son of the late Bung and Ty Nguyen.

Tony was a Vietnam War veteran, serving in the South Vietnamese Army from 1967 to 1975. He was employed by Air Products & Chemicals Inc., Hanover Twp., for over 20 years, until his retirement. Tony enjoyed working on and fixing cars with his friends and family.

Surviving are his wife, Margaret Nguyen; sons, Tuan Nguyen and Forest Nguyen.

Private arrangements are by George A. Strish Inc. Funeral Home, 105 N. Main St., Ashley.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Tony's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -