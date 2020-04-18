Home

Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service
617 Carey Ave.
Wilkes-Barre, PA 18702
(570) 826-0600
Trent T. Zadora

Trent T. Zadora Obituary
Trent T. Zadora, 52, of Warrior Run, passed away peacefully Thursday, April 9, 2020, surrounded by his loving family at home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre, he was the son of Marie and the late Harry Zadora.

He was a graduate of James M. Coughlin High School, Wilkes-Barre and later began his career as a carpenter locally for more than 25 years.

He was a proud member of the NRA. He was a sharpshooter since he was 13 years old.

An avid car-guy, he enjoyed NASCAR racing and antique cars, especially tinkering on his Pontiac GTO with his son. He took his family to amusement parks and was the biggest kid in the group. Most of all he was a family man. He enjoyed spending time with his wife and son. He was so happy when his son was born because now he had someone to share his hobbies.

In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by a sister, Elaine.

He will be sadly missed by his wife of more than 33 years, Patty; son, Zachary; mother, Marie; brothers, Harry Zadora and wife, Debbie; and Robert Zadora; sisters, Bonnie Thomas and husband, Ralph; and Joy Fox and husband, Bernie; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Due to the current state of emergency, funeral arrangements were held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 18, 2020
