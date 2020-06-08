Home

More Obituaries for Tristen Kolodzieski
Tristen Tyrone Kolodzieski

Tristen Tyrone Kolodzieski Obituary
Tristen Tyrone Kolodzieski, our little angel, 4 months and 25 days old, went home to the Lord unexpectedly on Friday, June 5, 2020, at home.

Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 11, 2020, he was the son of Michael Koldzieski and Charli Chamberlain, Wilkes-Barre.

He was preceded in death by maternal grandfather, Tyrone Edmonds.

In addition to his parents are his twin sister, Kehlani Jasmine; sisters, Isabella J'Adora and Angelina Sharese Chamberlain; maternal grandmother, Sharon Edmonds; paternal grandparents, Dominic and Lisa Kolodzieski.

A private memorial service will be held for the family. Kniffen O'Malley Leffler Funeral and Cremation Services is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 8, 2020
