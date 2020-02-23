|
On Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, Valentine W. Lewis "Junie," 92, entered heaven after a courageous battle with dementia and cancer.
A life resident of Kingston, he was residing at Wyoming Manor, Wyoming at the time of his passing.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Valentine H. Lewis and Margaret Yarrish Lewis; sisters, Marguerite Kapitula and Harriet Barnes.
He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Dolores Vitkoski Lewis the love of his life; daughter, Deborah Ann Lewis; granddaughter, Samantha Valentine Delescavage; and his pride and joy, great-grandson, Zachary Valentine Lewis; nieces and nephews.
Junie was a World War II veteran having served in the U.S. Navy. He retired from Native Textiles as a dedicated union man, a member of Teamsters Local 401. He was a shop steward and union organizer.
Junie always had a joke or story to tell and enjoyed reminiscing about his football days playing for Kingston High School, Wyoming Seminary and the Wilkes-Barre Bullets. Later in life he coached Kingston Huskies mini football, and took his team to the championship.
He liked to hunt, but his greatest passion was fishing for trout across Pennsylvania streams with his wife, Dolores "Dorch" as he lovingly called her.
Junie was a people person, a dedicated family man with a heartwarming smile, a twinkle in his eye and a story to tell. He will be remembered with love by his family and deeply missed by those whose lives he has touched.
A private service will be held for his family.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 23, 2020