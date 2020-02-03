|
|
Valerie A. Vasauskas Ostrowski, 74, of Berwick, passed away Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, at Berwick Retirement Village II.
Born in Wilkes-Barre on Jan. 29, 1946, she was a daughter of the late John and Helen Rowny Vasauskas. She graduated from Coughlin High School. As well as being a devoted mother and wife, Valerie worked at several local factories. She retired from Berwick Industries.
She was a member of Immaculate Conception Church, St. Mary's, Berwick. She enjoyed listening to music, watching horror movies, and doing word puzzles in her spare time. She was an excellent seamstress. Valerie loved spending time with her family.
She will be greatly missed by daughter, Denise Zeiber and husband, Troy, Bloomsburg; son, Eugene Ostrowski III and wife, Jeralyn, Berwick; grandchildren, Tyler, Rose, Troy Jr. and Dani. She also leaves behind a brother, Ronald Vasauskas and wife, Theresa, Maryland; and several nieces.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Eugene Ostrowski II; twin sister, Vivian Zurawski; sister, Audrey Vasauskas.
Services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Commonwealth Hospice, 109 W. 9th St., Suite 102, Berwick, PA 18603.
Messages of comfort may be sent to [email protected]
Published in Citizens' Voice on Feb. 3, 2020