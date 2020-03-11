|
On Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020, Vera Clemons Cornish, of Harrisburg, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away unexpectedly at her home.
Vera was born March 19, 1955, to Johnny Davis Clemons and June Johnson in the Hill District of Pittsburgh. Upon moving to Wilkes-Barre, she was educated in the Wilkes-Barre Area School District, graduating from E.L. Meyers High School and becoming the first person in her family to graduate from high school.
Later, she went on to receive a Bachelor of Science degree from Penn State University and a Master of Science degree from College Misericordia, with advanced study in design development training at Penn State University.
Vera's career began as a teacher of autistic and schizophrenic children at Elwyn Institute and later for the Wilkes-Barre Area School District. After moving from the classroom, she was employed in the Office of Student Affairs by Penn State, Wilkes-Barre, and later was selected to serve as the first director of institutional diversity at Harrisburg Area Community College, a career that spanned the tenure of three of the college's presidents.
In 1999, Vera launched her entrepreneurial career as founder and president of Cornish & Associates, where over the past 20 years, she excelled as a publisher, motivational speaker, strategist and consultant.
Vera is survived by her beloved daughter, Alana Cornish, New York City; sister, Kathleen Furby; and brother-in-law Rodney, Morris Plains, N.J.; and her cousin, Gwendolyn Millbourne, Philadelphia; along with countless colleagues, collaborators and friends.
The family will host visitation from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday with a celebration of life service beginning at 11:30 a.m. All services will be held at Life Center Ministries located at 411 S. 40th St., Harrisburg.
The family would like to express its sincere gratitude for the abundant outpouring of love and support.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that you assist us in continuing Vera's legacy by making a memorial contribution to the Vera Cornish "DARE TO DREAM" Fund at The Foundation for Enhancing Communities, 200 N. Third St., 8th Floor, Harrisburg, PA 17101. This fund will support women's empowerment, financial literacy and social entrepreneurship with a specific focus on communities of color.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Mar. 11, 2020