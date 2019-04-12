Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Verna Prawdzik. View Sign

Verna Prawdzik, 91, formerly of Port Griffith, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at United Methodist Homes, Wesley Village, Jenkins Twp., surrounded by her loving family. She was the widow of Chester Prawdzik, who passed away December 2001.



Born in Port Griffith, she was a daughter of the late Andrew and Rose Nowak Brooks. Verna was a graduate of Jenkins Twp. High School and attended College Misericordia.



Prior to retirement, she was employed as the bookkeeper in the accounting office by Jenkins Twp. School District from 1947 to 1962, for Northeast School District from 1962 to 1966, and with Pittston Area School District from 1966 to June 30, 1994, retiring at that time, for a total of 43½ years.



Verna is a member of the Pennsylvania Association of Public School Retirees, former President and Treasurer of the Pennsylvania Ladies Slovak Union of Branch 14 and 19, and of the American Association of Retired Persons and the Ladies Auxiliary of the Brotherhood of Railroad Trainmen. She was also a former Judge of Elections in the Middle Ward of Jenkins Twp. She was also a member of Our Lady of the Eucharist, Pittston.



Verna was a beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She loved her family with every sense of her being and they did the same in return. She will be dearly missed and the memories of her will be cherished forever.



Surviving is her son, Jerome C. Prawdzik Sr., Pittston; grandchildren, Joseph Prawdzik and wife, Jill, Pittston; and Christina Prawdzik and companion, Jason Lazaro, Wallace, N.C.; great-grandchildren, Damian and Vada; and several nieces and nephews.



She was also preceded in death by her grandson, Jerome Chester Prawdzik Jr., on Sept. 5, 2010; brother, Raymond Brooks; and sisters, Leona Falkowski and Christina Kohut.



The funeral will be held at 8:15 a.m. Monday from Baloga Funeral Home Inc., 1201 Main St., Pittston (Port Griffith), with a Mass of Christian Burial at 9 a.m. in Our Lady of the Eucharist Parish, 535 N. Main St., Pittston.



Interment will be in St. John the Baptist Cemetery, Cedar Street, Exeter.



Relatives and friends may pay their respects from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be to , Wilkes-Barre Office, 57 N. Franklin St., Wilkes-Barre, PA 18701.



