Obituary Guest Book View Sign

On Saturday, March 30, 2019, Veronica Belleba Henry, 94, passed away at Commonwealth Hospital in the ICU. Her husband, children and grandchildren were at her side.



Veronica was the daughter of John and Mary Belleba, born in 1924. She was a life resident of Mountain Top. She was married to the love of her life, John Mason Henry in September 1946.



She graduated from Fairview High School, worked many years and made many friends at RCA and was proud of her years as president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 288, Dorrance Twp., and Charter member. She was a member of St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.



Veronica raised three children and enjoyed spending time with her four grandchildren. She loved gardening, crocheting, bingo, flowers, telling stories and being with her family. She loved to travel and took cross country road trips with her children, took bus trips to Atlantic City, N.J., visited Branson, Mo., and went to the ocean wherever possible.



Veronica was preceded in death by her brothers, William, Stephen, Joseph, Jack and George; and her sisters, Julia, Anna Miller and Irene Kutzer.



Surviving, in addition to her husband, are son, John and wife, Anne; daughter, Eileen Hoyson and husband, Jim; son, Michael; grandchildren, Katharine Veronica; Christine Anne and husband, Richard



Special thanks to niece, Ginny Kutzer, for her compassionate care and to Kindred Home Health Care and Dr. Wolanin.



Funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude's Church, 420 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.



Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of service.



Visit

On Saturday, March 30, 2019, Veronica Belleba Henry, 94, passed away at Commonwealth Hospital in the ICU. Her husband, children and grandchildren were at her side.Veronica was the daughter of John and Mary Belleba, born in 1924. She was a life resident of Mountain Top. She was married to the love of her life, John Mason Henry in September 1946.She graduated from Fairview High School, worked many years and made many friends at RCA and was proud of her years as president of the American Legion Auxiliary Post 288, Dorrance Twp., and Charter member. She was a member of St. Jude's Church, Mountain Top.Veronica raised three children and enjoyed spending time with her four grandchildren. She loved gardening, crocheting, bingo, flowers, telling stories and being with her family. She loved to travel and took cross country road trips with her children, took bus trips to Atlantic City, N.J., visited Branson, Mo., and went to the ocean wherever possible.Veronica was preceded in death by her brothers, William, Stephen, Joseph, Jack and George; and her sisters, Julia, Anna Miller and Irene Kutzer.Surviving, in addition to her husband, are son, John and wife, Anne; daughter, Eileen Hoyson and husband, Jim; son, Michael; grandchildren, Katharine Veronica; Christine Anne and husband, Richard Smith ; Lindsey Mary and Michael George; and sister, Mary Fitzgerald, Horsham.Special thanks to niece, Ginny Kutzer, for her compassionate care and to Kindred Home Health Care and Dr. Wolanin.Funeral service will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday from Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation, 436 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in St. Jude's Church, 420 S. Mountain Blvd., Mountain Top.Visitation will be from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday from 9 a.m. until time of service.Visit www.desideriofuneralhome.com for information, to leave a condolence or to view a video tribute. Funeral Home Desiderio-Lehman Funeral and Cremation

436 S Mountain Blvd

Mountain Top , PA 18707

(570) 474-9800 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 3, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites Smith Return to today's Obituaries for Citizens Voice Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close