Hugh P Boyle Funeral Home
416 Wyoming Ave
Kingston, PA 18704
(570) 287-0894
Veronica F. Samoleski

Veronica F. Samoleski Obituary

Veronica F. Samoleski of Wilkes-Barre passed away Thursday, Oct. 22,2020, at home with her family by her side.

Born May 15, 1967, in Stroudsburg, Veronica was the daughter of the late Joseph and Sharon Schwartzman McConnell. She was a graduate of Jim Thorpe Area High School, and was a former member of St. Peter the Fisherman Roman Catholic Church, Lake Harmony.

Moving to Wilkes-Barre, she resided on Maffett Street.

Preceding her in death, in addition to her parents, were brothers, Joseph and Michael.

Surviving are her husband, Robert F. at home; son, Robert F. Jr. and his wife, Elizabeth, Nanticoke; daughter, Amanda L Vaillencourt and her husband, Andre, Pottstown; sisters; Jo Ann Cirianni and her husband, Thomas, Staten Island, N.Y;. Michelle Larry and her husband, Kevin, Lansford.

Due to the current COVID-19 pandemic health restrictions, funeral services for Veronica will be private for family members.

Arrangements are under the care and direction of Hugh P. Boyle & Son funeral Home Inc., 416 Wyoming Ave., Kingston. To express condolences or share a memory, visit www.hughpboyleandsonfuneralhomeinc.com.


