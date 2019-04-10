Victor J. Swinski, 96, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Monday, April 8, 2019, in the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp.
|
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Victor J. Swinski.
He was born in Plymouth, the son of the late William and Mary Zona Swinski.
Victor was a graduate of the former Harter High School, West Nanticoke. He also attended Bucknell Junior College.
He served in the U.S. Army Air Corps during World War II.
Prior to retiring, he was employed as a draftsman for American Car Foundry in Berwick and Milton. Victor was a member of the Muhlenburg United Methodist Church, where he served as treasurer for many years. He was also a member of National Camper and Hiking Association.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Emma DeBoise Swinski; daughter, Virginia Noss; infant daughter, Angela; brother, William Swinski; and sister, Delores Cumberland.
Surviving are children, Victor F. Swinski, Hunlock Creek; Laurie McCourt and her husband, Jack, Philadelphia; David Swinski, Schwenksville; sister, Adeline Vincent, Florida; seven grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Friday from Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Road Shickshinny, with the Rev. Jim McGee officiating.
Interment will be in Sorber Cemetery, Reyburn.
Friends may call from 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the funeral home.
Charles L Cease Funeral Home
634 Reyburn Rd
Shickshinny, PA 18655
(570) 256-7201
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 10, 2019