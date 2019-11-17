|
|
Victor J. Warnagiris, 58, passed away following an illness in Gesinger Wyoming Valley Medical Center, Plains Twp., on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2019, surrounded in love by his family.
Born in Pittston on Jan. 14, 1961, he was a son of the late Victor Warnagiris and Martha Hoover Williams.
Victor attended Pittston Area High School and worked as an expert arborist (tree surgeon), a trade passed down to Victor from his father. He was last employed as a foreman by Asplundh Tree Company.
Anyone who knew Victor knew his passion for God, who he affectionately referred to as "Gus." Victor loved the outdoors. He enjoyed fishing, camping, and most of all looking at the stars or watching the moon at night. His love of the planets and solar system was second only to his love of his favorite NFL football team, the Pittsburgh Steelers. He was an expert tree climber and even though his feet had to stay on the ground more than he wanted the past few years due to his knees that just would not allow him to climb any more, his passion for climbing was ever present.
Victor will always be remembered for his tenacious ways and his story telling. We will think of him and remember him often as we look at a tree standing tall, a night filled with stars, or a full moon shining bright. And of course as only Victor would say we will always remember his most famous words "Take it to Gus and Godspeed to you."
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by brothers, George and Edward; sister, Mary; and step-daughter, Sierra.
Victor is survived by his children, Victor Jr., Jill, Jay and Ryan; grandchildren, Nova, Victor III, Jacob, Liam, Alivia, Lucas and Jeremy Jr.; sisters, Theresa Warnagiris, Inkerman, with whom he resided; Gail and her husband, Robert Baldrica, Sally and her husband, Robert Tirva, Helen Roeber, and Martha Accomando, all of Pittston; and brother, Robert and his wife, Eugenia Warnagiris, Inkerman; and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family.
A celebration of Victor's life will be held at 7 p.m. Monday from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes-Barre.
Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until the time of the service Monday at the funeral home.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 17, 2019