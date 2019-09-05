|
|
It is with great sadness that we, the family of Victor P. Tarutis, 67, announce his passing on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, after a brief illness.
Victor was the son of the late Victor Tarutis Sr. and Dorothy Jozapaitis Tarutis. He graduated from GAR High School in 1970. He lived most of his life in Wilkes-Barre and had a home in Bear Creek.
Victor was a disabled veteran who served in the U.S. Air Force during the Vietnam era. Afterwards he worked for General Motors in their Linden, N.J., plant.
Numerology held high interest for Victor and he enjoyed a long involvement in his adult years with the Pennsylvania Lottery, the region's casinos, and various games of chance - win or lose. Happily, he experienced a winning streak in recent months.
During years past, he savored riding his motor cycles; in recent times, his quad. Victor looked forward to winning chess matches with his lifelong friend and cousin Frank.
He is survived by brother, James Tarutis and his life partner, Cindee Canterini; sister, Marilyn and husband, JP Santucci; aunts, Nancy Banks; Theresa Van Dyke and husband, George; several nieces and cousins; and many good friends.
He was a kind and gentle yet towering soul, who so often displayed a generosity to all, sometimes to a fault.
Victor firmly believed in the "big win," that magic combo of numbers which can secure one's future. And though the jackpot may have eluded him, Victor loved life unconditionally and firmly believed in a joyous hereafter.
And so, our days will be a bit dimmer now, but we'll carry on, until one fine morning when we're all together again . . . (apologies to F. Scott Fitzgerald).
Victor's funeral is private with arrangements under care of Daniel J. Hughes Funeral and Cremation Service, 617 Carey Ave., Wilkes Barre.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 5, 2019