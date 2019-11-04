|
Victor R. Malinowski, 85, of Exeter, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.
Born and raised in Shenandoah, Victor was the son of the late Victor S. and Stella Zegarski Malinowski.
He graduated high school in 1951 and began his federal employee career. He served at various government agencies for 35 years - the National Guard Bureau in Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia, as a Tobyhanna Army Depot supervisor, branch chief, member of AFGE, shop steward and negotiator for the original Labor Management Agreement Contract after a bill signed by President Kennedy in 1955.
He was a member of the Army National Guard for 32 years in Hq Co. DC NG and the Pennsylvania Army National Guard, including 5 years as first sergeant of company A, 2/109 Infantry division and three years as first sergeant in HQ and HQ CO 2/109 Infantry. He was promoted to sergeant major by the Pennsylvania National Guard in December of 1993.
Vic could always be seen in his yard and garden. His friends called him "Farmer Vic." He loved fishing and was a lifelong avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies and the Philadelphia Eagles.
Most of all, Vic loved his family and their gatherings for holidays and throughout the year.
He will be missed and loved always by his wife, companion and caretaker, the former Johanna Stofko. Vic and Johanna celebrated their 62nd wedding anniversary in May.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, Johanna are his children, including his daughter, Dianne, her husband, Charles D'Ardenne, and their children, Charles D'Ardenne and Dr. Catherine D'Ardenne; son, Michael and his wife, Kristen; brother, Eugene Malinowski; along with nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday from Gubbiotti Funeral Home, LLC, 1030 Wyoming Ave., Exeter, with a Mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. in St. Barbara Parish in St. Anthony of Padua Church, 224 Memorial St., Exeter. The Rev. Joseph Sibilano, O.S.J., will be celebrant.
Relatives and friends are invited to a visitation from 5 to 8 p.m. Tuesday and 8:30 a.m. to service time Wednesday. Interment will be held at a later date in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.
A special thank you to Dr. Mauer Biscotti for his kind and compassionate care through the years.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 4, 2019