Home

POWERED BY

Services
Yanaitis Funeral Home
55 Stark St
Plains, PA 18705
(570) 822-2416
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
10:00 AM - 10:30 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul Church
13 Hudson Road
Plains, PA
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020
10:30 AM
Ss. Peter and Paul Church
13 Hudson Road
Plains, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Victoria Garwacki
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Victoria Garwacki


1927 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Victoria Garwacki Obituary

Victoria Garwacki entered into eternal rest on Friday, Aug. 21, 2020.

She had been a resident at the former Little Flower Manor at the time of her death, but lived in the Miners Mills section of Wilkes-Barre for most of her life.

Victoria was born Sept. 5, 1927, the youngest child born to the late Peter and Sophia Rupacz Garwacki. She was a graduate of Coughlin High School and worked as a seamstress prior to her retirement. Afterward, she was a volunteer at various nursing homes, praying the rosary with the residents.

Victoria was a devout Catholic and lifelong member of Ss. Peter and Paul Church, Plains Twp. She was very proud of her Polish heritage and according to one of her great-nephews, she was the Polish-American woman most proud that a Polish cardinal became pope.

Vicky is survived by her sister, Helen Krenzer, Baltimore, Md.

She was predeceased by her brothers, John and Matthew; and her sister, Josephine Popielarski. Also preceding her in death were three nephews, Edmund and Joseph Popielarski; and Raymond Krenzer; Edmund's wife, Patricia; and a great-nephew, Paul Popielarski, to whom she was especially close.

Cioci Vicky is also survived by her local nieces, Maryann Popielarski Mengak (Edwin); and Elizabeth Popielarski Zurek (Mark), both of Mountain Top.

Josephine's children grew up across the street from Cioci, and she was devoted to us all her life. We treated her house as an extension of our own. When we were children, she took us swimming and to the movies, on downtown shopping trips with lunch at the spa, on bus trips and so much more.

Cioci became a second mother to us after our mother died in 1979. As long as she was able, her house was the gathering spot for holiday celebrations, where she treated us to Polish meals and desserts. She taught us to make piggies and pierogi, but alas, not her delicious chrusciki. Cioci took on the role of mother of the bride at the weddings of both Betsy and Maryann.

Cioci will also be missed by her niece-in-law, Teresa Popielarski; and Josephine's grandchildren, Maria Mengak; Mark, Maximillian and Jo Anna Popielarski; Alison Hart; Jennifer, Mark and Michael Zurek. Other survivors include the descendants of her brother, Matthew; and of her sister, Helen.

Funeral services will take place at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday in Ss. Peter and Paul Church, 13 Hudson Road, Plains Twp.

Interment will follow in the parish cemetery.

Visitation will be held in church prior to mass starting at 10 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Ss. Peter and Paul Church, or to Shrine of Our Lady of Czestochowa, 654 Ferry Road, Doylestown, PA 18901.

Funeral arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.


Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Victoria's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -