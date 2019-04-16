Victoria L. Goldsmith

Victoria L. Goldsmith, 25, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Tuesday, April 9, 2019.

Born in Kingston, she was the daughter of Michael Goldsmith, Dallas, and Brenda Goldsmith, Penn Valley. She was a graduate of Dallas High School.

Victoria was an employee at The Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., in the dietary department.

Victoria was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents, William and Ina Goldsmith.

Surviving, in addition to her parents, are her daughter, Willow Moon; brother, Michael Goldsmith, Dallas; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

A service of remembrance will be held at 7 p.m. Wednesday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.

Friends may call from 6 p.m. until the time of service.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 16, 2019
