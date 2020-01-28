|
Victoria W. Kazimi, 83, of Kingston and Cape Canaveral, Fla., passed away peacefully on Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020.
Known to all by "Vickie," she was married to her beloved husband, Ahmad M. Kazimi, for 62 years. Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Mathew and Victoria Kalinoski Warnick.
She attended St. Ann's Academy in Wilkes-Barre, graduated from Kingston High School and furthered her education at College Misericordia, earning a Bachelor of Science degree in education and business.
Vickie was a dedicated Mother and after raising her three children, ventured into a career with Mary Kay Cosmetics. With great success, she quickly rose to senior sales director. She enjoyed meeting and working with her clients, whom she became close friends with. Vickie was dedicated to her career for 25 years. At the same time, she was an avid bridge player, enjoyed knitting and sewing and was always reading a good book. She mostly enjoyed Notre Dame football and Phillies baseball, especially watching a good game with her husband and son.
Vickie also loved the beach and spent every winter for the last 20 years with her husband at their beach home in Florida.
Surviving are her husband, Ahmad; son, AJ and his wife, Kathleen; daughters, Kathie and Karin; grandchildren, Stephanie, Aubrey, Andrew and Taylor; great-grandchild, Lilliana; and numerous nephews and nieces, who lovingly treated her as their own mother.
Victoria Kazimi will be dearly missed by her family, all of whom deeply loved, cared for and admired her and her nurturing spirit will continue to live on in the hearts of all those whose lives she touched.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held privately at the convenience of family.
Memorial contributions may be made to Misericordia University, Victoria W. Kazimi Scholarship Fund, 301 Lake St., Dallas, PA 18612.
Arrangements are entrusted to Harold C. Snowdon Home for Funerals Inc., Kingston.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 28, 2020