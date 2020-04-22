Home

Victoria Wasley


1925 - 2020
Victoria Wasley Obituary
Victoria Wasley, 95, of Larksville, passed away peacefully Monday, April 20, 2020, at Tiffany Court, Edwardsville.

Born April 15, 1925, in Parsons, to the late Joseph and Josephine Maciejczyk Harowicz. She was a graduate of Coughlin High School and a member of All Saints Parish, Plymouth. Victoria was the office manager for Sperling Tobacco and Klein Candy before retiring in 1998 to spend more time with her beloved grandchildren and great-grandson, Ryan. There was no greater joy for her than to spend time and watch each of them grow.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund J. Wasley; brothers, Joseph and Francis Harowicz; sisters, Blanche Wychock; Genevieve Martini; Toni Luzack; Stella Gusgekofski; Mollie McCormick-Flick; and Sister Josene Harowicz.

Surviving are her son, Thomas J. Wasley and his wife, Beverly; grandchildren, Thomas Wasley and his wife, Kimberly; Michelle and her husband, Brian Rovine; Graig Wasley; and his wife, Jamie; and Lisa Wasley; great-grandchildren, Ryan, Grayson, Brayden and Max; brothers, Theodore and John Harowicz.

Victoria's family would like to thank the entire staff at Tiffany Court for the care and compassion they have expressed the last five years.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of the family.

Arrangements are in care of S.J. Grontkowski Funeral Home, Plymouth.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 22, 2020
