Vincent A. Aquilina, 83, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Sunday, Nov. 17, 2019, at his home.
Born in Pittston on Sept. 29, 1936, he was the son of the late Michael and Nellie Amico Aquilina.
Vincent was a graduate of Pittston High School. Following school, he went on to become an optician for the next 45 years. He was also a proud member of Wilkes-Barre CORE 5 Drug Free Festival Committee and was the former board secretary of Wyoming Valley Drug Services Inc. Vince's biggest joy in life was being with family and friends and his garden was his passion.
In addition to his parents, Vince was preceded in death by brothers, Charles, Samuel "Cakie," Cataldo, Tony and Joseph Aquilina; and sisters, Angeline Buscarino, Mary Polit and Sadie Argento.
Surviving are his companion of 23 years, Joanne Halowich; sons, Enzo V.S. Aquilina and companion, Danielle Dunbar; and Michael A. Aquilina and wife, Vesna; sister, Josephine "Feenie" Amico; step-daughter, Karen Hearn; step-son, Joseph Halowich II and wife, Janice; along with 5 grandchildren, Ella, Lydia, Rachel, Emily and Brian. Also surviving are numerous nieces, nephews and cousins too numerous to mention.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Vincent's name to Wyoming Valley Alcohol and Drug Services Inc., 49 S. Main St., Unit 410, Pittston, PA 18640.
Funeral services are in the care of Graziano Funeral Home, Inc., Pittston Twp.
Viewing hours will be held at the funeral home from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday.
Funeral services will begin at the funeral home at 9 a.m. Thursday. Those who plan on attending are asked to be at the funeral home no later than 8:45 a.m.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Thursday in St. Joseph Marello Parish, William Street, Pittston.
Interment services will be private and held at the family's convenience.
For information or to express your condolences to Vincent's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Nov. 20, 2019