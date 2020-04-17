|
Vincent Louis Riccardo Jr., 68, of Swoyersville, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, April 14, 2020, in the comfort of his own home surrounded by family.
Born in South Plainfield, N.J., he was the son of the late Vincent Louis Riccardo, Sr. and Rita Stavish Riccardo.
Vince was a graduate of Immaculata High School, in 1970, received his BA degree in government and politics from King's College, in 1974, and then obtained his master's in healthcare administration from The George Washington University, Washington, D.C., in 1980. Vince then proudly worked as an employee of several Veterans Affairs hospitals throughout his life. Vince was working at the Department of Veterans Affairs Medical Center, Plains Twp., up until his retirement. Before and after his retirement, Vince was also a part-time adjunct professor of multiple local universities for over 20 years.
In addition to his work, Vince was also a very loving and devoted father, grandfather and friend to many. He was also a dedicated Christian and an active member of the Back Mountain Harvest Assembly Church and was very passionate about his work as a volunteer for BMHA food pantry.
Surviving are his sons, Mark Riccardo, Hanover Twp., with wife, Lindsay Riccardo; David Riccardo, Philadelphia; and their mother, JoAnn Howe Riccardo, Myrtle Beach, S.C.; his eight grandchildren, Caroleena, Mariska, Mark, Leland, Kaleb, Kodie, LeeAnn and Landon; and his sisters, Terry Niehoff, Hickory, N.C.; and Germaine Scarf, Mount Holly, N.J.
A memorial service will be held on a later date in Back Mountain Harvest Assembly Church at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the or Back Mountain Harvest Assembly Church, Trucksville.
Arrangements are by Harold C. Snowdon Funeral Home Inc., Shavertown.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 17, 2020