GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
(570) 654-7831
Vincent Francello
Calling hours
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
Service
Friday, Jul. 10, 2020
6:00 PM
GRAZIANO FUNERAL HOME INC
700 S. Twp. Blvd.
Pittston Twp., PA 18640
Vincent M. Francello

Vincent M. Francello Obituary

Vincent M. Francello of Pittston Twp. died Wednesday, July 1, 2020, at The Gardens at East Mountain Nursing Home.

Born in Pittston on Feb. 20, 1935, he was a son of the late Angelo and Donata Delpriore Francello.

Surviving are his wife of 52 years, Dolores Falvo Francello; and son, Vincent Jr.

He will never be forgotten and is loved by his wife and son.

Preceding him in death was a brother, Ralph Francello.

Also surviving are his sister-in-law, Angie Francello and her children, Ralph and Donata; along with two aunts and an uncle.

Funeral services have been entrusted to Graziano Funeral Home Inc., Pittston Twp.

Calling hours will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

A blessing service will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at the funeral home.

For information or to express your condolences to Vince's family, please visit www.GrazianoFuneralHome.com.


