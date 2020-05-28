|
Viola "Vi" Jones, 88, formerly of Wilkes-Barre, passed away peacefully Wednesday, May 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Born and raised in Wilkes-Barre, she was a daughter of the late Gustave and Kathryn Lemke.
She was a graduate of GAR Memorial High School and attended Wilkes-Barre Business College. She worked for many years with Drake Bakery, retiring in 1994 as a manager.
A lifetime member of St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, Hanover Twp., Viola was an active congregant, serving the Lutheran Women's Missionary League, singing in the choir, volunteering on the altar Guild and selflessly donating her time to charitable activities such as quilting blankets for newborns.
Viola was constantly "on-the-go," making appearances at her local senior center and playing cards with close friends, but she also enjoyed reading her mystery novels late into the evening. Viola's family fondly remembers her kind heart and warm presence, her beloved grandchildren were her pride and joy.
She cherished making dozens of anise Christmas cookies, but she loved sharing them with her family and friends even more. Viola passed down her many talents and traditions to her grandchildren, including playing the piano, baking, and sewing.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Stewart Jones, in 1978; and sisters, Eunice Simmons and Gertrude Mulhern.
A loving and devoted mother and grandmother, she will be sadly missed by her children, Dr. Richard S. Jones and wife, Dr. Catherine Jones; David Jones; Pamela and husband, Frank Kelly; grandchildren, Tanya Lee Jones and fiance, LeighAnn Martinez; Elise Randall and husband, Dr. Griff Randall; Rachelle Peterson and husband, Michael; Victoria Jones; Attorney Lauren Michaels and husband, Justin; Dr. Lindsey Kelly; great-grandchildren, Grant and Weston Randall; and Luke Peterson; several nieces; nephews; sister-in-law, Dorothy Petroski; and brother-in-law, Clifford Jones.
Due to the current state of emergency, funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family from Daniel J. Hughes Funeral & Cremation Service, Wilkes-Barre. A celebration of life will take place at a later date.
In lieu of flowers or gifts, memorial donations may be made to St. Peter's Evangelical Lutheran Church, 1000 S. Main St., Hanover Twp., PA 18706.
Published in Citizens' Voice on May 28, 2020