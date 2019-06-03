Home

Viola Mary Mickewicz Obituary
Viola Mary Mickewicz, 96, of Nanticoke, passed away Saturday, June 1, 2019, at Above & Beyond Senior Living, Allentown.

Born Feb. 7, 1923, in Nanticoke, Viola was the daughter of the late George and Helen Bieda. Viola attended the Naticoke Area schools and was a shoemaker for Penn Footwear. She was a member of St. Faustina Parish, an active member of the then Holy Trinity School PTA and Nanticoke Am Vets.

Viola was preced in death by her husbands, Walter Gieda and Vitold Mickewicz; sisters, Helen, Mary, Frances, Eleanor; brother, Edward; and dear friends, Charles and Irene Nalbach.

Viola is survived by her daughter, Bernadine Mickno; grandson, Kenneth and wife, Rhonda Mickno; grandson, Darren Mickno; great-granddaughter, Jessica Mickno; and many loving nieces and nephews.

The family would like to extend their gratitude to the staff at Above & Beyond Senior Living and Family Pillars Hospice for their exceptional care.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday in St. Faustina Parish, 520 Hanover St., Nanticoke. Family and friends may call from 9 to 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at Stanley S. Stegura Funeral Home, 614 S. Hanover St., Nanticoke. Viola will be laid to rest in Holy Trinity Cemetery.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 3, 2019
