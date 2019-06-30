Home

Lehman & Gregory Funeral Home Inc
281 Chapel St
Swoyersville, PA 18704
(570) 288-5176
Violet Chipego

Violet Chipego Obituary
Violet Chipego, a life resident of Swoyersville, passed away Friday, June 28, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.

Born in Swoyersville, daughter of the late Frank and Anna Urevitch Rutkowski.

Violet was a member of the former St. Mary's of Czesthowa Church, Swoyersville, which became St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, Swoyersville.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Bernard Chipego; a son, Bernard Jr; brothers Edward and Frank Rutkowski; sister, Helen Brzoska; and son-in-law, Toby Brown.

Surviving are her daughter, Barbara Brown; daughter-in-law, Carol Chipego; grandchildren, James Higgins and wife, Marissa; Amy Higgins, Matthew Chipego and wife, Nicole; and Jonathan Chipego; great-grandchildren, James, Emily, Seth, Liam and Hannah.

Private funeral will be held at the convenience of the family. There will be no calling hours.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Lehman-Gregory funeral home Inc., 281 Chapel St., Swoyersville.
Published in Citizens' Voice on June 30, 2019
