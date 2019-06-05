Virgil John Thomas, D.C., 65, of Wilkes-Barre, fell asleep in death on Friday, May 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.



Born July 26, 1953, he was the son of the late Geno and Gina Thomas.



He is survived by his loving wife, Bonnie Thomas; sons, Kyle and his wife, Carrie; Evan and his wife, Nicole; daughters, Keri and her husband, Brandon; and Jena; grandchildren, Madysen, Ethan, Owen and Gwendolyn; sister, Maryann Marsh; as well as an uncle, an aunt, cousins and a niece.



Virgil was a member of the East Wilkes-Barre Congregation of Jehovah's Witnesses. He was a dedicated servant of Jehovah for the past 41 years, during which he served as an elder and ministerial servant in the congregation. Virgil loved his Heavenly Father, Jehovah, and shared with his friends and neighbors the many Bible promises soon to be fulfilled (Revelations 21:3-5).



Virgil was a loving and devoted husband. He met his best friend and complement, Bonnie Lou Evans in 1970. They married in 1975 and have rarely been apart from one another since. To his children, Virgil was an amazing father, role model and friend.



He took great pride in his family, spending as much time with his wife, children and extended family as possible. While he loved vacationing with his family, so many of the memories he created were during day-to-day life, either playing with his children at home, singing them a funny song first thing in the morning to wake up to, or just talking with them about what was happening in their lives.



He continued that pattern with his four grandchildren, who affectionately referred to him as "Popeye." Virgil was a great friend to many, always known for his kind demeanor and sense of humor.



Virgil worked as a chiropractor, graduating from the National College of Chiropractic in Lombard, Ill. After completing his doctorate, he returned to his hometown of Wilkes-Barre to open his practice in 1977, where it remained a fixture in the community to this day. He was grateful for the opportunity to provide healthcare and therapy to members of his community and was beloved by his many patients over the years.



Throughout his life, Virgil displayed a passion for music. During his teenage years, he was a member of the Riverside Inspiration rock band with his close friends. He loved the music of The Beatles, Grand Funk Railroad, The Who, Billy Joel and many others. He continued to be a skilled guitarist throughout his life.



Virgil also had a love for sports, and was an avid fan of the Philadelphia Phillies, Eagles, 76ers and Penn State. He enjoyed watching games either in person or on television while surrounded with family and friends.



A memorial talk will be held at 5 p.m. June 15 in the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witnesses, 1240 Scott St., Wilkes-Barre. Condolences with the family will be shared afterward.



Published in Citizens' Voice on June 5, 2019