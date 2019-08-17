|
|
Virgilia Morel, 92, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away Wednesday evening, Aug. 14, 2019, at home, surrounded by her loving family.
She was born in the Dominican Republic the daughter of the late Eleuterio and Elvira Caceres Garcia.
Virgilia was preceded in death by four brothers.
Surviving are her husband of 64 years, Ramon; children, Sylvia Morel, of Wilkes-Barre; Ramon Morel, of Wilkes-Barre; Aura Morel, of Wilkes-Barre; Anna Nuez, of Florida; Domingo Morel, of Wilkes-Barre; Candida Morel, of Wilkes-Barre; Francisco Morel, of Wilkes-Barre; 18 grandchildren; 38 great-grandchildren; brothers, Genelio Garcia and Francisco Garcia, of the Dominican Republic; sister, Silvia Garcia, of the Dominican Republic; and several nieces and nephews.
Virgilia was a loving and caring wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Funeral services will be held at 8:15 a.m. on Monday from Nat & Gawlas Funeral Home, 89 Park Ave., Wilkes-Barre, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 8:45 a.m. in St. Nicholas Church, 226 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will be in the parish cemetery, Shavertown.
Friends may call from 3 to 6 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.
Condolences may be sent by visiting Virgilia's obituary at www.natandgawlas.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 17, 2019