Charles L Cease Funeral Home
634 Reyburn Rd
Shickshinny, PA 18655
(570) 256-7201
Calling hours
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
11:00 AM
Charles L Cease Funeral Home
634 Reyburn Rd
Shickshinny, PA 18655
Funeral service
Wednesday, Dec. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
Charles L Cease Funeral Home
634 Reyburn Rd
Shickshinny, PA 18655
Interment
Following Services
Bloomingdale Cemetery
Ross Twp., PA
Virginia Hartman Obituary
Virginia Hartman, 89, of Hunlock Creek, passed away Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019, at Guardian Healthcare & Rehabilitation Center, Nanticoke.

She was born in Hunlock Creek, the daughter of the late Ellis Wildoner and Florence Schofield Kahler. She was a graduate of Harter High School.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Edward L.; daughter, Cynthia Andrews; and numerous brothers and sisters.

Surviving are her children, Diana Dohl and her husband, Richard, Harveyville; Virginia Moore and her husband, Mark, Hunlock Creek; Edward G. Hartman and his wife, Gloria, Reyburn; Joan Harvey and her husband, Roy, Sweet Valley; Shirley Carver, Orange Park, Fla.; Robert Hartman, Hunlock Creek; and John Hartman, Hunlock Creek; 14 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday at noon from Charles L. Cease Funeral Home, 634 Reyburn Road, Shickshinny.

Interment will follow in Bloomingdale Cemetery, Ross Twp. Friends may call from 11 a.m. until the time of service Wednesday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 3, 2019
