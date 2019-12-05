|
Virginia Kathleen Ceaser, 95, of Shickshinny, died Monday, Dec. 2, 2019, at Bonham's Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, where she had been staying.
Born June 11, 1924 in Bobtown, Greene County, she was a daughter of the late Clever and Emma Golden Conrad.
She graduated from the former Shickshinny High School. She was first employed by the former Beach Haven Laundry and last worked at the former Ronnie Dress Factory, Shickshinny. She was a member of Bible Baptist Church, Shickshinny and loved to bake Christmas cookies and loved the snow.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edmund A. Ceaser, on March 12, 1988; a son, Eugene Ceaser, on April 29, 2015; and a great-grandson, Jonathan, on April 27, 2017.
Surviving are a daughter, Bonnie Jackson and her husband, Alan, Hunlock Creek; a daughter-in-law, Joy Ceaser, Hunlock Creek; grandchildren, Ryan, Krisann, Shawn, Virginia, David and Rebecca; great-grandchildren, Alexandra, Kira, Benjamin, Timothy, Victoria, James, Gabriel, Marleni and Raquel; one great-great-grandson, Ethan; and two sisters, Christine Benedict, Beach Haven; and Marjorie Novakowski, Pompton Plains, N.J.
Visitation will be held from 10 a.m. until the time of service at 11 a.m. Friday at Mayo Funeral Home Inc., 77 N. Main St., Shickshinny, with the Rev. Paul Mosely, pastor of Bible Baptist Church, Benton, officiating. Burial will be in Sorber Cemetery, Reyburn.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bible Baptist Church, 43 Furnace St., Shickshinny, PA 18655; or Bible Baptist Church, 250 Shickshinny Road, Benton, PA 17814.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Dec. 5, 2019