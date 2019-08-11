Home

Hugh B. Hughes & Son Inc.
1044 Wyoming Ave
Forty Fort, PA 18704
(570) 288-9341
Mass of Christian Burial
Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019
10:00 AM
Holy Family Parish
574 Bennett St.
Luzerne, PA
View Map
Virginia M. Bixby


1935 - 2019
Virginia M. Bixby Obituary
Virginia M. Bixby, 84, of Wyoming, passed away Tuesday, July 30, 2019, at Mercy Center, Dallas.

Virginia was born in Luzerne, on Saturday, May 25, 1935, the daughter of the late John and Mary Gaydos Krehely. She is a graduate of Swoyersville High School. She was a resident of Wyoming, since 1958. Virginia was a member of Kingston Senior Center and the West Side Senior Center.

She is preceded in death by her siblings, Cecelia Biggs, Margaret Kaletski, Kathleen Brennan, Mary Ann Deitz, and Bernadine Judge.

Virginia is survived by her loving husband of 65 years, Warren E. Bixby; daughters, Debra Graziul, and husband Robert, and Diane Buckman, and husband Richard; siblings, Elizabeth DiMaria, Eleanor Scovell and Robert Krehely; as well as, grandchildren, Dana Beavers, Brenda Seaman, and husband Thomas, Neil, Matthew and Jaclyn Buckman.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 17, in Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne. Interment of the cremated remains will be held in St. John's Cemetery, Courtdale, after the Mass.

In place of flowers, contributions may be made to Holy Family Parish, 574 Bennett St., Luzerne, PA 18709; or the .

For more information or to send the family an online request, please visit the funeral home website at hughbhughes.com.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Aug. 11, 2019
