Virginia S. Curtis, 79, of Dallas, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, in Wilkes-Barre General Hospital.



Born in Kunkle, she was the daughter of the late Cletas and Agnes Him Sweezy and was a graduate of Dallas High School and College Misericordia with a Bachelor of Science degree in nursing as well as an ADA from Nesbitt Memorial Hospital School of Nursing. Virginia was an registered nurse with Nesbitt Memorial Hospital and later at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital, retiring as a nursing supervisor in 1992.



Virginia was a member of the Red Hat Society and was named Queen several times. She very much loved traveling with her family and took great pride in helping raise her grandchildren.



She was preceded in death by her ex-husband, Ned Curtis in 2011.



Surviving are her daughter, LeeAnn Pieczynski, Lawrenceville, Ga.; sons, Wade Curtis, Shavertown; Dave Curtis and his wife, Carla, Alpharetta, Ga.; grandchildren, Paul and Lauren Pieczynski, Sean and Sarah Curtis, and Abigail and Doug Curtis; brother, James Sweezy and his wife, Vi; and nephews, Adam, Christopher and Matthew.



The Curtis family would like to thank Maryanne Shoback for the loving friendship and care given to Virginia.



Memorial service will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. Interment will be in Warden Cemetery, Dallas.



Friends may call from 9 a.m. until time of service.



Donation may be sent to The Back Mountain Memorial Library c/o 96 Huntsville Road, Dallas, PA 18612 or The COPD Foundation c/o 3300 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, FL 33134. Published in Citizens' Voice on July 24, 2019