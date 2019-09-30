|
Vivian D. Ondish, 93, of Dallas, passed away Saturday, Sept. 28, 2019, at the home of her grandson in Tunkhannock.
Born in Wilkes-Barre, she was the daughter of the late Frank and Ruth Moharter Muchler and was a graduate of Dallas High School.
Vivian had worked at Offset Paperback as a supervisor of quality control. She was a member of Dallas United Methodist Church. Vivian was an avid bowler and was a member of the Thursday bowling team in Dallas. She also loved roller skating and dancing with her husband, George.
Vivian was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, George; daughter Janet; and brother, Russell Muchler.
Surviving are her grandson, William Rodney Boston and his wife Lisa, Tunkhannock; four great-grandchildren; and three great-great-grandchildren; several nieces and nephews.
The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday from Richard H. Disque Funeral Home Inc., 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas.
Interment will be in Maple Grove Cemetery. Friends may call from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 30, 2019