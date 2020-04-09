|
Vivian Palmentere Williams, 78, a resident of Forty Fort, passed into eternal life Monday morning, April 6, 2020, at Riverstreet Manor, Wilkes-Barre, where she had been a guest since March.
Her beloved husband was the late Thomas H. Williams, who passed away in a tragic hunting accident July 8, 1967.
Born June 10, 1941, in Luzerne, Vivian was one of three children born to the late Peter and Josephine Siracuse Palmentere.
Vivian was a graduate of the former West Side Central Catholic High School, Class of 1959, and went on to further her education at the former Wilkes-Barre Business College.
Prior to her retirement, Vivian was employed as a data entry clerk by several companies over the years.
Vivian was a life member of the former Sacred Heart Church, Luzerne. Following the consolidation of her church, she attended the former St. John Nepomucene Church, Luzerne, and Holy Family Parish, Luzerne.
A loving mother, Vivian had an exceptional devotion to her daughter, Candice. Although her presence will be greatly missed, there is much joy in knowing that she is finally reunited with her husband, daughter and all her loved ones who have gone before her in heaven.
In addition to her parents, Peter and Josephine Palmentere, and her husband, Thomas, Vivian was preceded in death by her beloved daughter, Candice A. "Candy" Williams, on June 25, 2019; and her sister-in-law, Donna Palmentere.
Vivian is survived by her brothers, Joseph Palmentere and his wife, Nancy, Forty Fort; and Charles Palmentere, Dallas; as well as generations of nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be celebrated Thursday in Mount Olivet Roman Catholic Cemetery, Carverton section of Kingston Twp., with the Rev. Walter E. Jenkins C.S.C., pastor of Holy Family Parish, Luzerne, officiating.
A memorial Mass to honor Vivian's life will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc,. 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
To send Vivian's family a message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 9, 2020