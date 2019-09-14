|
Vivian R. Willemsen, of Nanticoke, passed into the presence of the Lord on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, at home.
Born on Nov. 9, 1934, in Reading, she was the only child of Dominic J. Canto and Catherine E. Rollman Canto Holt.
She graduated from Pompton Lakes High School in New Jersey and was married to Anthony Willemsen two years later in February 1954.
From 1968 to 1979, she and her husband, along with their sons, William J. and Edward A., served with New Tribes Mission as support personnel in Bolivia. William and Edward attended the mission school.
After returning to the United States, and with both sons happily married, Vivian and Anthony (along with Vivian's mother) moved to Pennsylvania in 1985. Eventually, Anthony was called to be pastor of the Christian & Missionary Alliance Church in Nanticoke. There Vivian served as church secretary, Sunday school teacher, and president of the Women's Missionary Prayer Fellowship.
Anthony passed away in 1991 and Vivian's mother in 2000. Vivian then was hired by the Area Agency on Aging (Luzerne/Wyoming counties) as data analyst, retiring from there in June 2012.
She was a member of Nebo Baptist Church.
Preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Anthony, she is survived by her son, William and his wife, Barbara; son, Edward and his wife, Eunice; and grandchildren, Laura, Rebeca, William Jr. and Kimberly.
The Cremation Society of Pennsylvania will inter the remains at her husband's gravesite in Fort Indiantown Gap National Cemetery at Annville.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Oct. 26 in Grace Bible Church, 369 High Mountain Road, North Haledon, N.J.
Memorial donations may be made in her memory to Ethnos 360, 312 W. First St., Sanford, FL 32771-1231 or Love in Action International Ministries, 210 E. Plank Road, Ste. 6, Altoona, PA 16602.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Sept. 14, 2019