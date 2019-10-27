|
Vivian S. Roberts, RT, of Wilkes-Barre, passed away on Friday, Oct. 18, 2019, while in the care of the Gardens of the Wyoming Valley, Wilkes-Barre.
Closest relatives she was preceded in death by were her mother and father, and uncle John. Also preceding her in death was her close friend, Marty Klein.
She attended local Wilkes-Barre schools and was a graduate of GAR High School. Vivian continued her education by attending Nursing School at Jersey City Medical Center, where she specialized in becoming an X-ray technician.
She found employment with Christ Hospital of Jersey City and after some time relocated to the Wyoming Valley and worked in the office of Dr. Sgarlet of Kingston.
Vivian enjoyed watching football, especially Penn State and the Eagles. She enjoyed watching Lawrence Welk on TV. She also enjoyed gardening and knew so many varieties of flowers and plants.
Surviving Vivian are her sister, Beatrice; brother, Rocco and his wife, Rita, Wilkes-Barre; and Rita's brother, Joseph, Swoyersville; cousin, Tony and his family; and cousin, Tom and his family. Also, she is survived by close friend, Josie Ansilio Kwak.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in St. Mary's of the Immaculate Conception Church, 134 S. Washington St., Wilkes-Barre. Interment will follow in Maple Hill Cemetery, Hanover Twp. A visitation will be held on Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until time of service in the church.
Arrangements are in the care of Yanaitis Funeral Home Inc., Plains Twp.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Oct. 27, 2019