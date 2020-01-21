|
On the evening of Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, Wahneta "Pug" Berti left this world with the same quiet dignity and grace with which she lived.
She was a 1953 graduate of West Moreland High School and worked at the ACME Market in Shavertown until her retirement. Throughout her life, Wahneta showed her caring nature through her involvement and leadership in the communities of the Back Mountain. As a past worthy matron of the Order of the Eastern Star Chapter 396, a member of the Dallas Junior Women's Club and a member of the Irem Temple Auxiliary, she displayed her strong desire to give back to her neighbors. She was a dedicated member of the Dallas United Methodist Church, who volunteered at church functions, committees and as a Sunday school teacher.
Upon retirement, Wahneta ensured that this passion and commitment towards serving others was instilled in her ever growing family, which was her greatest love.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Evan and Estella Evans; high school sweetheart and husband of 46 years, William "Billy" Berti; and her siblings, Jack, Evan, Tom, Ruth and May.
She is survived by her daughter, Barbara Barnes and her husband, Larry; her grandchildren, Leandra Kivler and her husband, Micah Kivler; and William "Billy" Barnes, and his wife, Allison Barnes; her great grandchildren, Mason and Kyra Kivler; and Rosalie Barnes; along with several nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their appreciation and thanks for the loving care that Wahneta received from Dr. Michalene Torbik and all of the staff members of Partridge-Tippet West in Wesley Village.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday in Dallas United Methodist Church, 4 Parsonage St., Dallas, with the Rev. Craig Gommer, pastor, and the Rev. Dr. William Lewis, retired United Methodist minister, officiating. Interment will be in Chapel Lawn Memorial Park, Dallas. Friends may call from 10 a.m. to service time.
Arrangements are under the direction of The Richard H. Disque Funeral Home, 2940 Memorial Highway, Dallas. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, a donation be made to the Dallas United Methodist Church, c/o 4 Parsonage St., Dallas, PA 18612.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Jan. 21, 2020