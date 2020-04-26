|
Master Sergeant Walter C. Wilson, United States Marine Corps, Retired, affectionately known as "Buddy," 91, a longtime resident of Swoyersville, passed into eternal life on Thursday afternoon, April 23, 2020, at Tiffany Court Assisted Living, Kingston, where he had recently resided.
His first wife was the late Lorraine (Elmy) Wilson, who passed away on Nov. 7, 1984. His second wife was the late Eleanor (Zielinski) Antal Wilson, who passed away on March 18, 2009.
Born on Oct. 12, 1928, in Swoyersville, Walter was one of two children born to the late Walter and Victoria (Yablonicky) Wilson.
Raised in Swoyersville, Buddy was a graduate of the former Swoyersville High School.
A proud and decorated United States Marine Corps veteran, Buddy honorably served his country for 22 years, serving during both the Korean War and the Vietnam War. The recipient of countless awards and decorations, merits of honor, and accolades, Buddy retired from active service on Aug. 31, 1968, having attained the rank of master sergeant of the United States Marine Corps. After his active service, he went on to serve for six years with the Marine Corps Reserve as a recruiter.
Following his military career, Buddy became employed by the Duo-Fast Corporation, based in Orangeburg, N.Y., starting in their service department and retiring as a salesman.
Buddy was a life member of the former Holy Trinity Church, Swoyersville. Following the consolidation of his church, he became a member of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton Parish, Swoyersville.
A proud veteran, Buddy was a life-member of the American Legion, Andrew Lawrence Post 644, Swoyersville. He was also a longtime member of the Swoyersville Kiwanis Club.
In addition to his parents, Walter and Victoria Wilson; his first wife, Lorraine; and his second wife, Eleanor, Buddy was preceded in death by his sister, Marie Wilson Yamrus; and his brother-in-law, Fred Yamrus Sr.
Buddy is survived by his daughter, Theresa Conyngham and her husband, Michael, Richmond, Va.; his grandchildren, Melissa Kondratick and Anderson Conyngham; his stepchildren, Lorraine DeSanto; Gary Antal; and Kenneth Antal; his step-grandchildren, Eric Pramick, Erin Cooley and Michael Antal; his great-grandchildren and step-great-grandchildren; as well as generations of nieces and nephews.
Due to the current restrictions arising from the COVID-19 pandemic, a private funeral service will be celebrated Monday in Holy Trinity Roman Catholic Cemetery, Swoyersville, with the Rev. Joseph J. Pisaneschi, his pastor, officiating.
A Memorial Mass with military honors accorded by the United States Marine Corps will be announced at a later date.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of Wroblewski Funeral Home Inc., 1442 Wyoming Ave., Forty Fort.
To send Buddy's family an online message of condolence, you may visit the funeral home website, www.wroblewskifuneralhome.com, or Facebook page.
The family would be honored if you would consider giving a donation in Buddy's memory to the , P.O. Box 758516, Topeka, Kansas 66675 www.support.woundedwarriorproject.org.
Published in Citizens' Voice on Apr. 26, 2020