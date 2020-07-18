Home

Walter Clifford Rinus


1925 - 2020
Walter Clifford Rinus Obituary

Walter Clifford Rinus, 94, passed away Tuesday, June 30, 2020, at Summerfield Senior Living, Bradenton, Fla.

Born Sept. 12, 1925, in Larksville. He was one of nine children of the late Carpenter Calhoon Rinus and Mary Alberta Walters.

Walter was raised in Larksville and attended local schools. In 1942, he joined the U.S. Army and served in the European theater during World War II.

Following his honorable discharge, Walter found employment in Wilkes-Barre at J.B. Carr Biscuit Company. Walter, at work, met and later married the former Mary E. Druchala on July 22, 1946. Together they raised five children, Arline, Walter Jr., Richard, William and Eileen.

In 1960, the couple unfortunately divorced and Walter left the area, finding employment at the Link-Belt Steel Mill in Bucks County. He later was employed by North Penn Trucking as a mechanic until he retired after 20 years of service to the company.

Walter was preceded in death by his loving parents; son, William; sisters, Marion, Margaret and Nancy; and brothers, Merlin and Vernon.

Surviving are his daughters, Arline Matkins and her husband, Ed, Laflin; Eileen Butchko and her husband, David, Mineral, Va.; sons, Walter and his wife, Barbara, Quakertown; and Richard and his wife, Gloriann, Shavertown; sisters, Betty Rinus, Wyoming; Shirley Vasicak, Wyoming; brother, Donald, New York; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

A private interment service was held July 6 in the Manasota Memorial Park, Bradenton, Fla.


